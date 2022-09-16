Avril Lavigne has made it very clear she’s a huge Shania Twain fan.

The ACM Honors, which took place last month in Nashville, were televised this week, with Lavigne sharing a clip of herself belting out Twain’s “No One Needs To Know” onstage.

Twain watched on and danced along to the performance for which Lavigne wore a leopard-print ensemble, just like Twain has been known to wear.

Lavigne, who presented Twain with the “Poet’s Award” at the star-studded ceremony, called Twain her “Canadian Queen” and an “inspiration to us all” in an Instagram caption.

Lavigne explained how it was Twain who showed her she could “dream big” and make it, despite being from a small town in Ontario.

The “Complicated” hitmaker pointed out that Twain had done “the impossible by starting in country music and crossing over to pop.”

She then questioned whether she should also make the move into country music.

Lavigne’s performance came after she was seen dancing along to Twain’s headlining set at the Boots & Hearts Music Festival at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro Station last month.