The latest “Mission: Impossible” is facing yet another production delay because of a flock of rambunctious sheep.

Fox News reported that production had to be paused this week after a large flock of sheep invaded the set of the latest edition in the Tom Cruise-starring franchise, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One”, in England’s Lake District.

SplashNews.com

READ MORE: Tom Cruise Previews Death-Defying ‘Mission: Impossible’ Airplane Stunt In Video Greeting

At the time, Cruise reportedly stood by and laughed after a gate opened that allowed the sheep to pass through, with production on the film paused until the animals made their way past.

SplashNews.com — SplashNews.com

Meanwhile, the film faced another production delay when two microlight aircraft passed directly over the set, forcing two helicopters to touch down in an adjacent field.

At the time, Cruise was filming a stunt in which he parachuted to the ground, performing corkscrew turns in a tight downward spiral before touching down in front of the crew.

SplashNews.com

Vacationing couple Adam Wheeler and Lucy Hinch were walking their dog when they happened to stumble upon Cruise and the movie set, where the star “happily” posed for a photo.

“He was nice and polite and really humble. Tom Cruise apologized for the noise of the helicopters and asked if we were all right,” Wheeler told the local outlet the Northern Echo.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise Paraglides Off Of A Mountain In The U.K. For ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Stunt

“He was making sure everybody who wanted to, got their photos with him,” added Wheeler, noting that Cruise made an appropriately dramatic exit.

“We were the last ones to get his picture,” Wheeler said, “and then he just paraglided off the mountain back to his camp next to Buttermere.”

The eighth “Mission: Impossible” movie is scheduled to hit theatres July 2023.