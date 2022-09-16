Click to share this via email

Trevor Noah does not have time for any racist backlash surrounding the recently released trailer for “The Little Mermaid”.

The clip has received over 1.5 million dislikes on YouTube so far, with Noah slamming the criticism on Thursday’s “The Daily Show”.

“Really, people — we’re doing this again?” mocking anyone suggesting lead actress Halle Bailey looks “nothing like” the animated Ariel.

Noah went on, “Nothing like? They both have the tail, they both have the red [hair].”

He insisted, “Once again, a bunch of internet racists are upset that a fictional character is being played by a Black person…. This is so ridiculous.”

“Look, stop being ridiculous,” Noah continued. “It’s imaginary. I hope this scandal doesn’t overshadow the rest of the movie.”

“‘The Little Mermaid’ is a beautiful story about a young woman changing her core identity to please a man. Let’s not forget about that, people,” he jokingly added.

The trailer was first shared at Disney’s D23 event last Friday.

ET spoke with Bailey at Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event last month, where she said what it means to her to be playing the second Black Disney princess: “I just hope people love it.

“I hope my amazing little brothers, sisters, cousins, my family, my community, we all see it and be like, ‘You know what? We can be princesses too. This is amazing.’”

“The Little Mermaid” is set for release May 26, 2023.