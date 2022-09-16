David Beckham speaks to media after he leaves Westminster Palace after paying respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England.

David Beckham joined thousands of well-wishers queuing to say a final farewell to the Queen on Friday.

The soccer star told reporters and fans that he’d been in the line since around 2 a.m., and he was still there 12 hours later.

Like everyone else, Beckham waited hours and hours to pay his respects. He wore a dark flat cap, suit and tie for the occasion.

He looked emotional as he made his way to the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

Beckham told ITV that his grandparents would have been there in that line if they were alive today, so he was doing it on their behalf and that of his family.

The sportsman added to reporters: “So this day was always going to be difficult, and it’s difficult for the nation, it’s difficult for everyone around the world, because I think everyone is feeling it, and our thoughts are with the family and obviously with everybody here today,” Sky News reported.

“Because it’s special to be here, to celebrate, and to hear the different stories that people have to say.”

He went on: “The most special moment for me was to receive my OBE. I took my grandparents with me, who were the ones that really brought me up to be a huge royalist and a fan of the Royal Family, and obviously I had my wife there as well.”

“To step up, to get my honour, but then also Her Majesty, to ask questions, to talk, I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life, to be around Her Majesty.

“Because we can all see with the love that has been shown, how special she is and how special she was and the legacy that she leaves behind.

“It’s a sad day, but it’s a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she’s left.”