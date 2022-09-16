Twelve-time Grammy winner John Legend officially released his eighth studio album, Legend, on Friday, September 16.

READ MORE: John Legend & Saweetie Surprise Dancers Auditioning For Their ‘All She Wanna Do’ Music Video

The double album features 24 tracks, featuring collaborations with Rick Ross, Jazmin Sullivan, Saweetie, and more. When ET Canada’s Keshia Chante caught up with the singer, he spoke about how, in real life, he and his wife Chrissy Teigen collaborated on their own project of expanding their family after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2020.

“Everyone’s seen the ups and downs. We have two beautiful kids and we lost a pregnancy a couple of years ago and we communicated that with the rest of the world.

“What ended up happening is, we got this avalanche of love from people,” Legend says, reflecting on the couple’s decision to be vulnerable with their followers.

READ MORE: John Legend Opens Up About The Heartbreak Of Losing Child At Birth: ‘You Feel Broken’

“We heard from so many people that have gone through the same thing but were hesitant about sharing it before and felt some shame and felt like it was something they kept quiet,” he says.

“I think Chrissy sharing it opened up the conversation for a lot more people to talk about this kind of loss that they have experienced but were hesitant to talk about it.”

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they were expecting another child.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Gives Pregnancy Update From ‘In-Between Stage,’ Shows Her Growing Baby Bump

On Thursday, Teigen opened up once again about the loss at “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit in Los Angeles.

“It was an abortion… an abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance,” she revealed.

“It became very clear around halfway through that (the baby) would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention. I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions.”

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Previous Miscarriage Was Actually A ‘Difficult And Heartbreaking’ Abortion

Legend channelled some of his own heartbreak into his new album and the touching new video for his powerful single “Wonder Woman”.

“What we talked about a lot was our moms,” he says of the inspiration for the track.

“The idea of celebrating mothers and grandmothers and all those women who are important in our lives that make our lives better and make us better people.”

The 43-year-old says that “seeing Chrissy go through pregnancy, losing a pregnancy, being a great mother and just knowing just how much women have to carry so often and how often they’re underappreciated. We wanted to make a song that celebrated them.”

Watch more of our interview with the EGOT winner below.