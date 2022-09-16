The chilling new trailer for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is here.

Netflix shared the creepy first look at Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s limited series on Friday, telling the story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers; the Milwaukee Monster.

Evan Peters takes on the lead role in the series, which “examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.”

A description adds that it’s the “story of the Milwaukee Monster told from the perspective of the victims and police incompetency that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree.”

Dahmer, who died in November 1994 after being apprehended in 1991, committed the murders and dismemberment of 17 innocent men and boys between 1978 and the year he was arrested.

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” premieres September 21 on Netflix.