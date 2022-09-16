Click to share this via email

Sarah Chalke and fiancé Jamie Afifi have gone their separate ways.

As People reports, a rep for the “Firefly Lane” star has confirmed the couple have split, and haven’t been together for a while.

Chalke, 46, and Afifi, 49, have been engaged since 2006, and have two children together: Charlie, 12, and Frances, 6.

According to the rep, Chalke and Afifi, an entertainment lawyer, “separated some time ago.”

The rep added, “They remain committed to being devoted co-parents and good friends.”