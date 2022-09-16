Drew Barrymore didn’t have a typical childhood.

She was just six when she starred in Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”, spent her childhood partying at Studio 54, and had completed the first of several stints in rehab by age 12.

Barrymore opens up about her unconventional youth in the debut edition of her new podcast “Drew’s News”, in which she’s joined by guest Rob Lowe.

During their chat, the conversation turned to the perils of parents prohibiting children from having sugar.

“I always knew there was trouble when a kid would come over and say, ‘My parents don’t let me have sugar.’ I knew I would find that kid huffing sugar. I just knew it,” said Lowe. “Beware of the kid who tells you his parents don’t let him have sugar. Keep an eye on that kid.”

Barrymore agreed — revealing that she was that kid.

“You are so right, you are so right because my mom wouldn’t let me eat sugar,” she said of her mom Jaid Barrymore. “Studio 54 and weed and alcohol, totally fine, but don’t touch that sugar.”

According to Barrymore, forbidding her from consuming sugar pretty much ensured that she would.

“I snuck chocolate in the closet,” she revealed. “All the other habits were out in the open but the sugar was an in-the-closet thing. Literally I would hide it in a box in my closet….”

