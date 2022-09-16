Kanye West opens up about his vision for the future in a new interview.

The “Donda” musician spoke with Alo Yoga’s CEO and co-founder Danny Harris for the sportswear brand’s podcast “Mind Full” about his upcoming projects along with his strong views about stairs.

West was big on designing for the future, rather than designing for the present.

“We haven’t designed our world up to this point to maximize our existence on this planet as a species,” he explained. “I’m really big on outlawing stairs. We can have up-ramps but not up-stairs. Everything should be designed like an old-folks home. If we’re lucky, we’ll all turn to old-folks. Why, while we’re in the position of power to determine what the world looks like and how it functions, are we all selfishly designing and not considering how it should be in the future?”

The 45-year-old also believed that in the future humanity would move towards a speechless method of communication.

He compared the new language to the way the character Yoda from “Star Wars” spoke, only using words they “absolutely need”.

“We had this one moment earlier, where Danny asked me about the fabrics and I didn’t even have to say a word,” he recalled. “We were communicating with a head nod, like straight Jedi.”

While West believed language would evolve wordlessly, he still admitted he was a big fan of speech and even claimed he preferred it over reading.

“I actually haven’t read any book,” he stated. “Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.”

The rapper seemed to understand his statements were quite bold, as he recognized that his ideas simply weren’t right “now”.

“It’s not that I’m not right, sometimes I’m just not right now,” he said. “I have to be here because it’s not a good thing to be too ahead because then you lose the audience.”

West also responded to the claims he was “crazy” due to his new ideas, opening up on how harmful they were.

“People shame the concept of mental health. It is the lowest form of discrimination,” he explained. “Even a crazy person can call you crazy. It’s an interesting weight to carry. It’s like a mark of the beast on my ego. I can do something crazy in the best way, but if a random person on the street says, ‘That was crazy,’ I feel like s**t for a little bit.”