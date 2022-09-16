YouTuber Anthony Fantano has best been known for his video music reviews, but now he’s becoming known for stirring up a feud with Drake.

Fantano recently shared some snarky DMs he received from Drake, who hilariously trolled Fantano after he issued a video he titled “Drake Slid Into My DMs”, claiming that Drake had sent him DMs — which Fantano had apparently faked — featuring, among other topics, a recipe for vegan cookies.

On Thursday night, Drake took to social media to share some actual DMs he’d sent Fantano, displaying them on his Instagram Stories.

“Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive,” Drake wrote, referring to Fantano’s reviews, which rate albums on a scale of one to 10.

“And cause you somehow wifed a Black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence,” Drake added.

While Drake meant his messages as a diss, Fantano was clearly revelling in the attention when he later appeared on Instagram Live.

“Essentially what happened is that for reasons unknown to me, Drake was in his feelings, as he does tend to be,” Fantano said, noting that he received a DM request from Drake that he described as “a bit of a diss… a salty little DM. It was quite sad and unfortunate.”

He added, “This man is familiar enough with me to know my rating system, which is kind of odd. Seems a little obsessed.”

Fantano continued to take shots at Drake. “This is why he has ghost writers. Because this is the quality of insult when you get when that man is working solo dolo. If I wanted a good insult in my inbox, he would have had to have paid somebody else to come in and do it,” he said.

Later in his video, Fantano gloated about baiting Drake into responding to him. “C’mon dude, you leaked your own DMs onto the internet. That’s sad. That’s pathetic. I don’t even have a million followers. How do you let me get under your skin like that?” he said.

“No hard feelings against Drake,” he concluded. “I think Drake for the most part is an artist who has made some great tracks. He’s had some great records drop… He’s got a lot of fantastic hits… He’s got a lot of tracks and records that I don’t care for and that I don’t like. It’s a range.”

Fantano also shared his glee on Twitter.