Bad Bunny is celebrating the “strength” and “resiliency” of a 10-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor.

The Puerto Rican singer hosted a young girl named Mayah Nicole Zamora and her family last Friday during his “World’s Hottest Tour” concert in Dallas, Texas. The 28-year-old singer met the young fan backstage and signed merchandise for her.

The “incredible experience” was organized in part with MLB player Carlos Correa and his Correa Family Foundation, who named Zamora their August Hero of the Month for her “incredible courage and bravery,” according to one of the organization’s Facebook posts.

The foundation shared multiple photos of Zamora backstage and thanked Bad Bunny for his gracious efforts, including raising money to build a new home for Zamora and her family.

“A huge thank you to @badbunnypr for welcoming our Hero of the Month, Mayah Zamora, to your concert, and for making sure she had a beautiful and fun night dancing with her family!” The Correa Family Foundation captioned their Instagram post on Sunday.

They added that “all the love [Zamora] received” from the singer an his team “made this an incredible experience she and her family will cherish.”

Fuse TV also reported that Bad Bunny and his crew “treated Mayah and her family to a private suite, dinner, and met backstage before his show.”

In May, Zamora was among the many victims who were injured during the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The young girl was “severely and critically wounded” and suffered “gunshot wounds to her hands, arms, chest and back,” per MLB.com.

She was hospitalized for 66 days and underwent over 20 surgeries, the outlet reported, with Correa’s foundation adding that Zamora “continued to amaze doctors with her resiliency and strength.” However, while in the hospital, Zamora became uncomfortable after finding out that the gunman lives only a few blocks away from her family’s home.

That’s when The Correa Family Foundation got involved, with the help of Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny Foundation listed among a number of donors, to build a new home for Zamora “in a location where she feels safe and comfortable,” the organization stated last month.

“We hope this will be an opportunity for Mayah and her family to rebuild their lives, make new memories, and look towards a bright future,” the foundation added.

They announced the news about the family’s new house in August during a baseball game between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins where Zamora threw the first pitch.