Morgan Myles wows the judges with her amazing rendition of “Hallelujah”.

In a sneak peek for the new season, the singer was up for a blind audition on the newest season of “The Voice” where she showed off her soulful singing and guitar-playing skills.

Taking to the stage with an acoustic guitar in hand, the Nashville native showed off her dynamic vocal range as she belted out the difficult notes of Leonard Cohen’s song – all the while strumming out the instrumentals for the song.

Pictured: (l-r) Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton – Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Her performance earned her a coveted four-chair turn as all the judges on the show declared their hope to add the talent to their team.

John Legend called her performance one of the best he’d seen “in quite a long time”.

“I feel like we don’t get a lot of people singing that song just because it’s so intimidating. It takes some cojones to come here and sing it with such confidence,” he praised. “Then we got to see your range and you hitting those piercing, beautiful notes. It was exquisite. One of the best blind auditions I’ve seen in quite a long time.”

In a surprising reveal, Myles admitted she had opened a few festivals for judge Blake Shelton before, in between singing demos for songwriters.

The country singer shared her experience, recalling his early days singing demos and playing festivals as well.

“When I moved to Nashville, I was 17 years old and I started singing demos for songwriters, and that was where I made all my beer money,” he recalled. “So, when I hear you talk about that and then I hear you talking about playing the crappy noon spots on festivals, I did all that stuff.”

Season 22 of “The Voice” airs on Sept. 19.