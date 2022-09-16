Garth Brooks gave Irish fans a surprise concert during his stay.

The country singer is in the country for sold out shows at Dublin’s Croke Park throughout Sept. 16 and 17, but for those who couldn’t get a ticket to his shows, he gave them a free performance when he dropped by Dick Mack’s Pub.

Without his band in crew, Brooks performed an acapella version of his song “If Tomorrow Never Comes” off his album 1989 for the pubgoers.

The bar performance isn’t new for the hitmaker who went on his Dive Bar Tour throughout 2019 – 2021. Although the pandemic delayed some shows, he still managed to perform 8 shows in different small venues across the nation.

Brooks is also taking his love of bars to a new level as he prepares to open his own bar and restaurant in Nashville.

The aptly titled Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk is expected to be opening soon.