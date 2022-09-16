Alex Rodriguez is praising his talented 17-year-old daughter.

The retired professional baseball player accompanied his daughter Natasha at Thursday night’s ball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, where she sang the National Anthem ahead of the game.

Later, A-Rod showed off his eldest daughter’s vocals on Instagram, simply captioning a video of her singing with a blue heart and an American flag emoji.

READ MORE: Alex Rodriguez Gets Trolled Live By ESPN Co-Host Over Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Engagement

The clip sees the teenager making her way onto the field at LoanDepot Park stadium while sporting a Marlins jersey customized on the back with her last name and her father’s number 13.

Although Rodriguez never played for the Marlins, the former athlete is a Miami native.

The proud father continued to applaud his daughter, dropping two clapping hands emojis in the comments section, which was flooded with compliments for Natasha, calling her a “shining star.”

READ MORE: Conan Gray Criticized By Baseball Fans For National Anthem Rendition At The Home Run Derby

Friends, family and fans were “wowed” by her “incredible” performance, adding that she “absolutely killed it.”

In July, Rodriguez gushed over his “beautiful” girls– he’s also a father to daughter Ella, 14- noting that they are his “number one focus in life” and his “greatest gift.”