Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Taylor Swift is back at it, teasing fans ahead of the release of her 10th studio album Midnights.

In a new teaser video shared on Friday, the singer is seen working hard in the studio, with longtime-producer Jack Antonoff, as fans patiently await her new album, dropping Oct. 21.

From playing the keyboards to sipping on wine while dancing, and, cozying up to her cat Benjamin Button, Swift unveils behind-the-scenes footage of “the making of Midnights,” as per her Instagram caption.

The clip, set to a track “Life You Lead” by Niceboy Ed, comes after Swift gave fans a sneak peek of Midnight‘s four different album covers, revealing the larger image they create when combined.

“If you put all the back covers together, she’s a clock,” Swift said in another video, shared on Thursday. “It’s a clock. It can help you tell time.”

It seems like time plays a big theme in Swift’s new songs, which she described as “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

The “All Too Well” singer announced Midnights at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.