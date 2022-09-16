Erin Andrews recalled a scary incident when her driver fell asleep at the wheel while she was in the car.

The Fox sportscaster told her iHeart Radio podcast co-host Charissa Thompson that, last week, when she was travelling from Chicago to Green Bay for the Green Bay Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings, she noticed the driver was asleep.

On Thursday’s episode of their podcast “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa”, Andrews, 44, explained that during the car ride, she was on a conference call that was scheduled ahead of her sit-down interview with Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Other members of the team were also on the call, as well as Fox broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen.

“I’m typing, headphones are working, we’re good. I hear snoring. I know it’s not Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt or Aaron Rodgers snoring. It’s my driver who fell asleep at the wheel. On a highway from Chicago!” Andrews told Thompson, who immediately responded: “Timeout. What do you mean he fell asleep at the wheel?”

“Snoring. Sleeping,” Andrews clarified.

“And the car is moving? We’re not parked?” Thompson asked for more details.

“Moving, 65 miles an hour,” Andrews replied. “I am so thankful I put my phone on mute because we’re on a Zoom. I put my phone on mute, and I go, ‘Are you effing sleeping?’ Wakes up [like] Clark Griswold, it was awful. So now I have the quarterback of the team I’m trying to work on, I’m trying to take notes. I have full-blown anxiety. This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die…”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” host noted that she was anxious for the remainder of the car ride. After ending the call, she requested the driver pull over at a drive-through.

“I go in, I get him a coffee,” Andrews shared. “He doesn’t drink it. The entire car ride I am like, ‘Ahem, ahem, ahem,’ monitoring if he’s sleeping at the wheel.

“I was also stressed out because I wasn’t really paying attention to my conference calls, which are like Bible to me,” she added.

Fortunately, Andrews safely arrived to Green Bay for her interview with Rodgers, which she said “went great.”