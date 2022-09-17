Cameron Diaz appeared on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show”, where she opened up to host Jimmy Fallon about returning to acting after taking nearly a decade off.

Diaz, whose last screen role was in the 2014 movie musical “Annie”, will next be seen opposite Jamie Foxx in the movie “Back in Action”, and she discussed her feelings about preparing to step in front of a camera after taking so many years off.

Asked by Fallon whether she’s nervous or excited, she admitted, “I’m both. It’s a little bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean? I did that for so long, it’s kind of like the process — I just fell back into it. But it feels a little bit different.”

Of course, she added, there’s a bit of a comfort level given that she and Foxx had previously worked together, in “Annie” and before that in 1999’s “Any Given Sunday”.

“And I’ve also made two movies with Jamie Foxx, which is amazing,” she said. “The last movie I made was ‘Annie’ with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie.”

She added, “He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented. And just being able to work with him, it’ll be so much fun.”

However, she also confessed that working with an actor of Foxx’s calibre is forcing her to up her own game. “I’m nervous about that because I have to listen to Jamie, because he will go,” she explained. “He’s like a racehorse. I just want to be able to support him along the way.”

In another part of the show, Fallon celebrated Diaz’s wine brand, Avaline, with a “wine scooter race,” in which the two race “grape” scooters through the “Tonight Show” studio, avoiding such obstacles as a roller-skating wine waiter, a “wine mime” and a wine-fuelled bachelorette party.