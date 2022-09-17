Dan Reynolds, frontman of Imagine Dragons, took to social media on Friday with some sad personal news to share.

“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated,” Reynolds tweeted on Sept. 16, thanking fans for their love and support over the years.

Reynolds and Volkman — who fronts rock band Nico Vega — wed in 2011, and are the parents of four children together: Arrow, 10, twins Coco and Gia, 5, and Valentine, 2.

The couple split up back in 2018, but reconciled the following year, with Reynolds confirming he and Volkman had begun “dating” and had paused divorce proceedings.

After their youngest child arrived in October 2019, Reynolds revealed that he “re-proposed” to Volkman, with the couple officially reconciling shortly thereafter.