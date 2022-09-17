JoJo Siwa has a hilarious response to haters who mocked her for taking new girlfriend Avery Cyrus to Chuck E. Cheese for a date night.

Last week, the “So You Think You Can Dance” judge shared a TikTok video of herself and the TikTok influencer sharing some sweet moments at a photo booth at the famed pizza chain, known for hosting children’s birthday parties and performances having an animatronic mouse as a mascot.

“Happiest girl,” Siwa captioned the video.

However, she returned to TikTok for a subsequent video, this one responding to a video boasting the sentence, “How I walk knowing I’ve never taken someone on a date to Chuck E. Cheese,” written atop the video.

Then Siwa cuts in to share her two cents.

“You know what I love most about this?” she says. “This girl woke up today and was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna hate on JoJo Siwa for taking Avery on a date to Chuck E. Cheese… as if I haven’t been a giant toddler my whole life.”