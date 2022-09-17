Country music star Garth Brooks during his first night of a series of concerts at Croke Park, Dublin.

Garth Brooks is happy that there’s a lot less of him for fans to love after a weight loss of 50 lbs.

Brooks spoke to Irish journalists ahead of his five-night stint in Dublin’s Croke Park, proudly announcing that he’s now the same weight as he was when he last played the venue back in 1997, when he was 35 years old.

“What happened was, weirdly, at the 25th anniversary of Croke Park and Central Park, and I was sitting there looking at it thinking everyone looks the same… what is wrong with your fat a**, here we go,” he joked, as reported by the Irish Mirror.

“But try to remember, this is one of the things I’m going to give myself credit for. For 16 years, I was a soccer dad. Last on the list,” he explained.

“And it takes awhile to get back to the artist feel. It has taken me eight years to get back to it,” Brooks continued.

“And I’m the same weight I was when we played here in ’97, that’s what I want,” he said.

The historic run of concerts at Croke Park, celebrating the 25th anniversary since he last played there, is being filmed for an upcoming concert movie.

“This film is going to come,” Brooks said, jokingly adding, “I lost 50 lbs and the film is going to add that right back.”

Getting back to his old weight, however, is only part of the 60-year-old country star’s plans for these special shows.

“What you want to do is set yourself up for the best chance of success,” he explained. “So, how do you get ahead of these people, hopefully they spend the first 30 seconds going ‘wow dude’ and now I’m ahead of them. But we just want to feel good.”