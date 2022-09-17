Prince Harry holds a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Prince Harry was attired in his full military uniform while attending the vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday night alongside the Queen’s other grandchildren after receiving special permission.

This marks the first time that the Duke of Sussex has appeared in public wearing his military uniform, having appeared in civilian clothing during the funeral procession, during which brother Prince William and father King Charles both wore military uniforms.

According to People, Buckingham Palace gave Harry permission to wear the uniform at the request of his father.

Harry has no longer been permitted to wear the uniform after he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave up their roles as working royals and moved from the U.K. to California.

Harry appeared alongside his similarly attired brother, Prince William, for a rare show of sibling unity as they stood in Westminster Hall, with Harry at the foot of the Queen’s coffin and William at the head.

Also in attendance were the other grandchildren of the Queen, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.

The Queen’s grandchildren hold a Vigil beside Her Majesty’s coffin at Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/lChZW6OdIP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2022

William, Harry and their cousins stood solemnly for about 15 minutes, with their heads bowed and hands folded, as mourners filed through Westminster Hall.

“The grandchildren, at the King’s invitation, are very keen to pay their respects — just as their parents are doing the evening before,” a royal source said.