Carrie Underwood stunned while performing a beautiful rendition of Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain” that left the country singer feeling emotional.

Underwood was among many of country’s biggest artists who took part in the television special “CMT Giants: Vince Gill”, honouring Gill’s remarkable achievements over the years.

During the special episode, which aired Friday night, Underwood entered the stage at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville in a gorgeous light blue shimmery gown and belted out the lyrics as a single spotlight shined down on her.

Carrie UnderwoodCMT Giants: Vince Gill, Stage, Nashville, USA – 16 Sep 2022 — Photo: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The “Blown Away” singer included Gill’s new final verse in her performance, a verse he introduced in 2019, causing the singer-songwriter to get teary-eyed.

Underwood brought Gill and the entire crowd to their feet, receiving quite the applaud. The song about “loss, faith and ultimate redemption,” as The Boot described, means a lot to Gill.

“Go Rest High on That Mountain” was initially created in 1989 when Gill began to write the song after fellow country singer Keith Whitley died from alcohol poisoning. The Country Music Hall of Famer revived the song four years later when his older brother Bob Gill died from a heart attack. As he mourned the loss of his sibling, Gill wrote the song’s chorus and a second verse. The track went on to win CMA and Grammy awards and has since become one of Gill’s most popular songs.