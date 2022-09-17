Lea Michele joined TikTok!

The actress created her first video by using none other than a viral sound about her, which seems to be the result of a quarantine activity since Michele is currently recovering from COVID-19.

READ MORE: Lea Michele Receives 4 Standing Ovations In Triumphant ‘Funny Girl’ Debut On Broadway, Takes Emotional Curtain Call

She tested positive for the virus last weekend after performing only four shows in Broadway’s “Funny Girl”. For the past week, her standby Julie Benko has stepped into the lead role until Michele returns to the stage at New York City’s August Wilson Theatre on Sept. 20.

The trend originated from TikToker Daniel Beoni who previously shared his “Rachel Berry at the Super Bowl” video. The clips sees him dressed up as Michele’s “Glee” character Rachel who dramatically performs the “Funny Girl” song “Don’t Rain on My Parade”, which Michele famously sung on the show. Beoni puts his own twist on the scene, impressively making a few wardrobe alterations along the way.

Then, user Javi Rodriguez recreated the video, captioning it: “Lea Michele on opening night of ‘Funny Girl'”.

Michele, 36, made a duet to Rodriguez’s TikTok, channeling both her iconic “Glee” character and “Funny Girl”‘s Fanny Brice.

READ MORE: Lea Michele Sings ‘I’m The Greatest Star’ In Promo For ‘Funny Girl’ On Broadway

“Clearly I can’t wait to get back to @funnygrlbwy next week,” she wrote in the caption.

Check out Michele’s first TikTok below: