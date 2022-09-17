Sinéad OʼConnor is ready to tell her story.

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer, who’s “iconoclastic personality led to her exile from the pop mainstream,” has a new documentary that will follow O’Connor through the “phenomenal” rise of her career to it’s abrupt ending.

In 1990, following the release of O’Connor’s biggest success- her second studio album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got- the Irish singer-songwriter appeared on “Saturday Night Live” two years later where she publicly criticized the Pope for the Catholic Church’s child sexual abuse that went on for decades. The public instantly tore her apart and O’Connor was literally cancelled before cancel culture was a thing.

Now, 30 years later, O’Connor, 55, is ready to speak out to a more open-minded audience, perhaps viewers who’ve seen 2015’s “Spotlight”, a film that follows journalists hoping to find proof of the Roman Catholic Church’s cover-up of sexual abuse.

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson, “Nothing Compares” examines how O’Connor “used her voice at the height of her stardom,” as she stood firmly in her beliefs, knowing that art has the power to change the world.

The trailer, which can be viewed above, features distressing footage of the moment O’Connor was infamously booed off the stage at Madison Square Garden.

“Nothing Compares” will stream on Showtime on Sept. 30.