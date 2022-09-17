Sheryl Lee Ralph continues to be praised by fans, including celebs, after winning her first major award during Monday night’s Emmys in which she took home the golden statuette for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in “Abbott Elementary”.

Beyoncé is the latest star to applaud the 65-year-old actress, who also gave a memorable acceptance speech for her big win.

The “Break My Soul” singer sent Ralph a “beautiful” bouquet of flowers along with a heartfelt note. The two share something in common- they both previously took on the role of Deena Jones in “Dreamgirls”. Ralph originated the character in the ’80s Broadway musical while Beyoncé played the part in the 2006 film adaptation, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Ralph’s son, Etienne Maurice, took to social media to share the moment his mother received the special delivery.

The TikTok, set to the track “Dreamgirls” by Anika Noni Rose, Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson from the motion picture soundtrack, sees Ralph at a loss for words as she opens the card that reads: “To the original Dreamgirl. Sending you a beautiful congratulations. All my love, Beyonce.”

Ralph also received “the biggest bouquet” her son’s ever seen from Oprah Winfrey and another floral arrangement from one of Maurice’s “favourite artists of all time,” Kid Cudi.