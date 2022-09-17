Britain's Prince William meets members of the public in the queue along the South Bank, near to Lambeth Bridge as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday, in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Prince William is assuring well-wishers that Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis will “be looked after very well.”

On Saturday, the Prince of Wales surprised mourners as they waited in line to pay their final respects to his grandmother at Westminster Hall, where her coffin is lying in state.

When a woman inquired about Her Majesty’s Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, William told the fan that he “saw them [the corgis] the other day” and that they made him “quite sad.”

“They are going to be looked after fine,” he added, as seen in a video shared by Sky News.

“They are two very friendly corgis so they’ve got a good home,” he continued to tell the woman as he sincerely held her hand. “They’ll be looked after very well, spoilt rotten I’m sure.”

The fan smiled and replied, “I hope so”.

Last week, multiple reports shared that the Queen’s dearest pets will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The Queen was also survived by her 4-year-old cocker spaniel, Lissy. According to reports, the precious pet, who won the 2022 Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship, is believed to be living with her trainer.

Elsewhere, the monarch looked after a dorgi named Candy for 18 years before she died on Sept. 8. Candy was her last corgi-dachshund mix, who passed away months before the Queen, as per Sept. 17 reports, including Hello! magazine. The royal family has yet to comment on the recently-shared news.