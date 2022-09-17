Reese Witherspoon is taking a walk down memory lane on the 20th anniversary since the release of the romcom classic “Sweet Home Alabama”. And her one question for fans: “Do you remember seeing it for the first time?”

The Oscar-winning actress got nostalgic Saturday when she took to Instagram and posted some of the best highlights from the 2002 film. In her caption, Witherspoon revealed that, after the movie hit theaters, it “completely changed my life.” She looked back on the “incredible memories of shooting” the film with actors like Josh Lucas, Patrick Dempsey, Dakota Fanning and, of course, Candice Bergen.

READ MORE: Why Josh Lucas Doesn't See a 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel Happening Anytime Soon

Witherspoon’s favorite line from the film? “So I can kiss you anytime I want.” #Swoon.

The Instagram post elicited some sweet responses, and some funny ones too, including from a fan who commented, “Got this exact haircut under the delusion that I, who am a foot taller than you, would also look cute and adorable.”

Since the movie’s release — and subsequent cult following — there’s been constant talk about a sequel. But Lucas addressed those talks head-on during a July 2021 interview on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight” with Jessica Shaw.

“Look, I would love to do the sequel,” he admitted. “The issue is Reese’s got a book club. I’m saying that like laughingly, but… I’ve heard like, ‘Oh, you can talk to her about stuff five years from now.’ You know, she’s a mogul.”

READ MORE: Josh Lucas Says Reese Witherspoon Has to Give the Go-Ahead on 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel (Exclusive)

Lucas echoed similar sentiments in 2019 when he told ET‘s Nischelle Turner he’s in, but it’s all up to Reese.

“I’m up for it. I know Reese’s said she is as well,” Lucas told ET. “The director [Andy Tennant] is absolutely up for it. I spoke to him about it a couple of times recently. So look, I throw it out to you, Reese.”

In addition to her wildly popular book club, Witherspoon, who dropped a throwback Thursday pic following Lucas’ comments, runs a production company, co-stars on AppleTV+’s “The Morning Show”, and leads clothing line Draper James, among other things.

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Says Jon Hamm's 'The Morning Show' Character Is Pulled From Real Life (Exclusive)

But with Witherspoon paying homage to the flick on Instagram, it’s possible talk of a sequel will intensify once again. And, according to Lucas, the ball’s seemingly in Witherspoon’s court.

And as Bobby Ray (Ethan Embry) famously once said, “You can take the girl out of the honky tonk, but you can’t take the honky tonk out of the girl.”

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Blake Lively Shares Baby Bump Pics With Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift & More in Stance Against Paparazzi

Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth’s Pearl Necklace at Buckingham Palace Lunch Reception

‘Toy Story’ Co-Stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Reunite for Breakfast in L.A.