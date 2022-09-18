Lady Gaga took to the stage of Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night for the final date on her Chromatica Ball tour, but was forced to cut things short when nature intervened.

As BBC News reports, Gaga paused the show midway through when the weather took an unexpected turn and lightning began to strike near the stadium.

“We just got to stop the show for a minute,” Gaga told the 65,000 fans in attendance, asking that they “really calmly move to the inside area.”

While she had initially hoped the storm would pass, when the weather worsened she was ultimately forced to pull the plug.

Lady Gaga addressing the audience after the announcement of the show’s cancellation. pic.twitter.com/eQM1YTXghw — Lady Gaga Now 🧠 (@ladygaganownet) September 18, 2022

The venue confirmed via Twitter that the should wouldn’t be continuing “in the interest of fan safety due to inclement weather that included lightning.”

Tonight’s Lady Gaga show couldn't continue after a show pause at 10:50 pm in the interest of fan safety due to inclement weather that included lighting. Thank you for your understanding. — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) September 18, 2022

She later took to Instagram to explain the decision, becoming emotional in a video she shared with her 53 million followers.

“We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain stopped there was lightning striking right down to the ground so close to us,” she said, still wearing her stage outfit and makeup.

“I know that for a long time, I’ve always wanted to be like that hardcore bad b***h,” Gaga continued, “but what I also want to be is responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anyone in the audience, or any member of my crew, my band, or my dancers.”

In a followup post, she wrote, “I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening [sic] was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you. Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe,” Gaga wrote along with a selfie while still in her show makeup and costume.”

She continued, “Thank you for believing in me. This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever—it took a long time for me to heal, but I did. Sure, OF COURSE, I wanted to sing rain on me for you in the rain. I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive’—I guess somehow I knew this moment would happen and I am so grateful to you, my dancers, my band the whole crew everyone my family and friends. Safety first. Love you. Thank you for the flowers and the cheers and for understanding. Life matters. #thechromaticaball”