Enrique Iglesias definitely stirs up feelings in his fans.

That was the case at a recent meet-and-greet in Las Vegas, when a brief photo op turned unexpectedly steamy.

In a video that Iglesias himself posted to Instagram, an unidentified woman takes a selfie while Iglesias kisses her on the cheek.

Suddenly, she turns her head and locks lips with the “Ballando” singer, who appears to lean into it, returning the kiss while wrapping his arms around her waist.

Finally, he places his hands on her hips and gently pushes her away, with a member of the security team leading her off.

“Friday night in #LASVEGAS @resortworldlv see you tonight!!!!” he wrote in the caption.

As the Daily Mail reports, Iglesias’ fans were quick to chime in with comments reminding him that he’s married to Anna Kournikova, and has been for more than 20 years.

“Won’t Your wife be upset?” wrote one fan, while another commented, “How does Anna allow this?” and another wrote, “Omg he’s married lady.”

Other comments included, “How on earth does Anna endure this,” “I’m confused…. Anna is cool with this?? I wouldn’t be,” and “Wow so inappropriate of this woman and for you to let her do that. I am sure you wife is not gonna be happy.”

Another commenter seemingly summed it up by writing, “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”