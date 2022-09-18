Click to share this via email

Mariah Carey enlisted the talents of Millie Bobby Brown for a unique social media extravaganza.

Carey took to TikTok to share a new video, in which she’s joined by Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi to recreate the opening of the music video for her single “Honey”,

In the original video, Carey is a spy known as Agent M (code name: Honey) who’s been abducted by operatives of the “ruthless counter-intelligence organization” known as D.U.N.C.E.

In the TikTok recreation, the “Stranger Things” star and her beau portray D.U.N.C.E. agents, lip-syncing the dialogue as they interrogate Carey, who feigns an inability to speak English as she responds in Spanish.

Then, Carey’s twins Moroccan and Monroe enter, with the former handling the Eddie Griffin dialogue telling a large agent to “go eat a buffet. They’re having a chicken sale at Dirty Bird.”

“Anyone who’s confused, go watch the Honey music video on my YouTube channel 😘😘😘,” Carey wrote.

For comparison’s sake, check out the original “Honey” music video, released in 1997.