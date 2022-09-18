Woody Allen is bringing his career as movie director to an end.

In a new interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the 86-year-old Oscar winner revealed that his upcoming movie, “Wasp 22”, will be his last.

According to Deadline, the feature will be filmed in Paris with a cast of predominantly French actors, with production set to take place this fall.

“My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing,” Allen told the outlet, explaining that his next project after “Wasp 22″ will be a novel.

Allen previously announced his intention to step back from filmmaking during an Instagram Live interview with Alec Baldwin back in June, when he said he plans to direct “at least one more movie,” admitting that “the thrill is gone” for him.

Allen has received a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations for Best Screenplay, and won four Oscars, including Best Director for “Annie Hall” in 1977.

Allen’s cinematic output in recent years has been clouded by the allegations of ex Mia Farrow and daughter Dylan Farrow, who claim that he molested Dylan when she was a child; Allen has continually denied the accusations.

Allen’s most recent film, “Rifkin’s Festival”, grossed a paltry $2.3 million after Amazon Studios yanked its $80-million distribution deal in 2019, in response to the accusations.