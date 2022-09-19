Woody Allen is not bringing his career as movie director to an end.

Over the weekend, in an interview published by Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the 86-year-old Oscar winner suggested that his upcoming movie, “Wasp 22”, will be his last. On Monday, a rep for Allen issued a statement to IndieWire clarifying that the director is not retiring following his next project.

“Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another novel. He said he was thinking about not making films, as making films that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him, as he is a great lover of the cinema experience. Currently, he has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new movie, which will be the 50th,” the statement reads.

READ MORE: Woody Allen Says His Next Film May Be His Last: ‘I Don’t Have The Same Fun’

La Vanguardia quoted Allen as saying, “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing”. The outlet reported Allen as saying that his next project after “Wasp 22” will be a novel, which his rep also denies.

The plot of “Wasp 22” is being kept under wraps but Allen compared it to “Match Point”, describing it as “exciting, dramatic, and also very sinister.” The film features Gina Gershon, Christoph Waltz, Louis Garrel, and Wallace Shawn.

Allen previously announced his intention to step back from filmmaking during an Instagram Live interview with Alec Baldwin back in June, when he said he plans to direct “at least one more movie,” admitting that “the thrill is gone” for him.

READ MORE: Dylan Farrow Roasts Alec Baldwin Following Actor’s Interview With Woody Allen

Allen has received a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations for Best Screenplay, and won four Oscars, including Best Director for “Annie Hall” in 1977.

Allen’s cinematic output in recent years has been clouded by the allegations of ex Mia Farrow and daughter Dylan Farrow, who claim that he molested Dylan when she was a child; Allen has continually denied the accusations.

Allen’s most recent film, “Rifkin’s Festival”, grossed a paltry $2.3 million after Amazon Studios yanked its $80-million distribution deal in 2019, in response to the accusations.