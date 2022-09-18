Steven Spielberg is enjoying another triumph, with his quasi-autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans” earning this year’s People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Earning raves after its TIFF premiere, the film follows the journey of a movie-obsessed youngster — based on Spielberg’s own childhood — and his supportive, encouraging parents, played by Paul Dano and Michelle Williams.

“As I said on stage the other night, ‘Above all, I’m glad I brought this film to Toronto!'” Spielberg said in a statement after winning the prestigious award, voted upon by members of the TIFF audience and considered a predictor of which film is expected to win Best Picture at next year’s Oscars.

“This is the most personal film I’ve ever made, and the warm reception from everyone in Toronto made my first visit to TIFF so intimate and personal for me and my entire Fabelman family,” Spielberg continued, as reported by Deadline. “Thank you to Cameron Bailey and the incredible staff at TIFF; thank you to Universal Pictures; and a very special thank you to all the movie fans in Toronto who have made this past weekend one I’ll never forget.”

First Runner Up was the Sarah Polley-directed “Women Talking”, while Second Runner Up was Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”. The Documentary Award went to “Black Ice”, while the winner of this year’s Midnight Madness award was the Daniel Radcliffe-starring “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”.