Kourtney Kardashian is shutting down speculation that she’s expecting a baby.

It all began when the star of “The Kardashians” took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from her ad campaign for Lemme nutritional supplements.

In the photos, Kardashian is attired in flesh-coloured lingerie with her bare stomach exposed; in one of the pics, she covers her stomach with her hand.

That pic, in fact, appeared to make many of her Instagram followers assume that she was pregnant.

“Preggo? Y is she holding her stomach?” reads one of many fan comments wondering if the pics were Kardashian’s subtle way of announcing that she and new husband Travis Barker were having their first child together.

“Wait a minute, did I miss that she’s pregnant?” wrote another commenter, earning a response from Kardashian herself.

“Nope,” she replied, “but you’re missing a woman’s body.”