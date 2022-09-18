Click to share this via email

Kate Winslet suffered a leg injury while filming in Croatia this week.

The actress was on set in a village called Kupari when the accident occurred.

According to The Mirror, Winslet was taken to Dubrovnik Hospital which is 15 minutes away.

In a statement shared with ET Canada, a rep for the “Titanic” star said, “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production.”

The statement added, “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”