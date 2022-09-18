Click to share this via email

Kate Middleton held an audience at Buckingham Palace with the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, on Sunday.

Olena, who is the wife of Ukraine’s President Zelensky, travelled to the U.K. in order to pay her respects the late Queen Elizabeth.

Both Middleton and Zelensky wore long black dresses as they sat speaking with each other at either side of a fireplace.

Zelensky had earlier visited Westminster Hall, where the Queen is currently lying in state.

Zelensky made the journey to the U.K. without her husband, who remains in war-torn Ukraine.