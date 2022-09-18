Matt Smith speaks onstage at the "House of the Dragon" panel.

Prince Harry has watched episodes of Netflix’s “The Crown”, according to Matt Smith.

While appearing on “Today”, the actor recalled how the prince once addressed him as “grandad”, due his role as Prince Philip on the hit series.

“I met Harry once, at polo, which sounds a bit grand, but it wasn’t that grand,” Smith said. “And he walked up to me and went, ‘Granddad.’”

The “House of the Dragon” star continued, “He watched the show! Well, I can’t claim to know if he watches it currently, but he watched a bit of it then.”

Co-host Savannah Guthrie added, “Well, he certainly watched your episodes.”

Smith played Prince Philip for two seasons before Tobias Menzies stepped in to portray an older version of the late royal. The final two seasons will see Jonathan Pryce taking on the role.