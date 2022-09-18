King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, where he is formally proclaimed monarch.

King Charles shared a heartfelt statement on the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

In a message shared on Sunday evening, the new monarch said he has been “touched” by the support that his family has received since his mother’s passing.

“Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” he said. “In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen.”

King Charles added, “As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.”

Queen Elizabeth‘s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, Sept. 19.

The Queen will be laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where her husband Prince Philip is also buried.