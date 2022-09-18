Click to share this via email

Brad Pitt is putting his creative talents on display in a new exhibition.

The “Bullet Train” star submitted a number of pieces for a gallery exhibition in Tampere, Finland, which hosted an event called “Thomas Houseago’s WE with Nick Cave & Brad Pitt.”

Pitt’s 9-item collection included bullets crystalized in platinum silicon, as well as a miniature house made out of tree bark.

Sharing photos of the items, artist and designer DeBranne Treu called Pitt a “true artist creating out of extreme passion and drive.”

She added, “The dedication to his craft is humbling and inspiring.”

According to TMZ, the actor did not attend the showing.