Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.

The prince, 9, and princess, 7, will take a role in proceedings by walking behind their great-grandmother’s coffin as it is carried up the aisle of Westminster Abbey.

The Palace has not said whether or not their little brother Prince Louis, 4, will attend the service.

Charlotte and George did not attend the funeral of their great-grandfather Prince Philip in April, however, his death took place during a time of strict COVID restrictions across the U.K.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are among the family members who will also be a part of the funeral procession on Monday.