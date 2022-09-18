Britain has been graced with another beautiful rainbow ahead of Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral Monday. On September 8, when Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty, onlookers in England marveled at a double rainbow appearing opposite the Palace, popping up after a morning of dark clouds and rainfall.

Now, on the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, another vibrant rainbow shined over the Palace of Westminster where England’s longest-reigning monarch has been lying in state.

Sharing a photo of the moment, government official Joe Porter wrote, “The most incredible rainbow over the Palace of Westminster on the eve of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.”

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, following four days of lying in state at Westminster Hall. Following her death, and ahead of the final funeral, the monarch’s family has mourned her both publicly and privately.

Her Majesty is survived by her children, along with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Queen Elizabeth took the throne at 25 years old and was officially crowned during a 1953 coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Throughout her reign, Queen Elizabeth met with numerous world leaders, including 12 U.S. presidents. Her Majesty also worked with 15 British prime ministers over her decades on the throne, including Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female prime minister.

Queen Elizabeth, who served a historic 70 years on the throne, continued making public appearances and kept up many of her royal duties right up until her death. But in February 2022, she tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled several virtual events to focus on her health.

In June 2022, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne. The queen had to sit out several of the week-long festivities due to her health and mobility issues, though she made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to close out the occasion.

