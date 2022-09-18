A new exposé is laying bare the accusations that have been made against “The Flash” star Ezra Miller.

The Vanity Fair piece titled “Ezra Miller’s ‘Messiah’ Delusions: Inside The Flash Star’s Dark Spiral” alleges that the actor has been linked with “guns, drugs, assaults and grooming”.

The story claims that Miller “emotionally abused those around them, referred to themself as both Jesus and the devil, and wrapped ‘The Flash’, the superhero they play, into their self-perception.”

Last month, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont.

The “Fantastic Beasts” actor has also been embroiled in a series of other alarming scandals. Miller was arrested twice this year in Hawaii for disorderly conduct on one occasion and harassment on the other.

Back in 2020, a video emerged that appeared to show Miller choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland.

“Ezra didn’t start freaking out and losing control of themselves in public until after this happened,” a longtime friend of Miller told Variety. “The Iceland incident happened, and then it just kept going and going and going and going.”

In Iceland, Miller was accompanied by a medicine man named Jasper Young Bear.

“Jasper was telling Ezra that he wasn’t a part of the movement, he was the movement–that he was the next messiah and that the Freemasons were sending demons out to kill him,” said a source close to Miller, who claimed that Miller does not mind being misgendered behind closed doors

“He’d talk about the metaverse and the medicine and how they’re the Messiah and what his work is here,” the insider continued. “They say their spiritual practice is to be among the people–which means party. So, when in Iceland, he was out nonstop. His favorite were raves, where he’d go on benders for two or three days at a time.”

According to the article, Miller’s house in Vermont contains an altar with bullets, weed, sage, and Flash figurines.

The accusations also include Miller’s involvement with 18-year-old nonbinary Indigenous activist Tokata Iron Eyes.

The teenager’s parents accused Miller of “grooming, brainwashing, and emotionally abusing” their child, who met Miller when they were 12.