Sacheen Littlefeather has formally accepted an apology from the Academy for the way in which she was treated at the 45th Oscars.

Academy president David Rubin issued an apology letter to the actress and activist back in June.

Littlefeather addressed the letter during “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather” held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“I am here accepting this apology. Not only for me alone, but as acknowledgment, knowing that it was not only for me but for all of our nations that also need to hear and deserve this apology tonight,” she said.

“Now, I would like all the Indian people in this audience to stand. Look at our people, look at each other and be proud that we stand as survivors, all of us.”

“Please, when I’m gone, always be reminded that whenever you stand for your truth, you will be keeping my voice and the voices of our nations and our people alive,” Littlefeather added. “I remain Sacheen Littlefeather. Thank you.”

While accepting Marlon Brando’s Oscar in 1973, Littlefeather spoke out about the film industry’s mistreatment of Native Americans.

Her speech was met with loud boos from the audience, while John Wayne was allegedly restrained from storming the stage.