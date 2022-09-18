Lewis Capaldi has been having a lot of issues with dating apps recently.

The 25-year-old singer opened up about his online dating troubles while speaking on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast.

“I’ve just been kicked off Tinder because I think people think I’m fake,” he admitted. “So, I’ve been kicked off Bumble, Tinder, Hinge … I love Tinder, Tinder’s great but Hinge is what I really want to get on, because I feel like mid-20s, that’s what people are on.”

Capaldi also spoke about meeting women on dating apps previously, saying, “I met my last girlfriend on Tinder and she’s f—ing great.”

Speaking about his love life right now, the “Before You Go” singer added, “If I met the right person, I’d be buzzed. But right now it’s a bit unfair with the other person, they’d have to be quite an understanding human being.”