Hundreds of thousands of people are bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday during the funeral for Britain’s longest-regaining monarch.

Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, sat on the British throne for 70 years. Her son, King Charles III, is now head of state not only for the United Kingdom and Canada, but 13 other nations as well.

Charles was seen arriving for the funeral alongside his sons Princes William and Harry. Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived with their mother Kate Middleton and Camilla, Queen Consort.

The King, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips have arrived at Westminster Hall to witness The Queen’s coffin be moved by the bearer party. pic.twitter.com/uwNFnQCqgk — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 19, 2022

Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales are heading to Westminster Abbey. They are joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/v0GRVZbHbl — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 19, 2022

Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Camilla, Queen Consort are seen on The Mall ahead of The State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in London. — Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Officials from around the world descended on London for the funeral. They included U.S. President Joe Biden, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several of his predecessors.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau arrive at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. — Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Joe and Jill Biden arrive for the Queen’s funeral. Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

International media is also in London, including Global News, which will cover the queen’s funeral and the subsequent ceremony in Ottawa.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson join the hundreds of people attending the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. — Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The country’s newest Prime Minister, Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O’Leary attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen at Westminster Abbey in London. — Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

