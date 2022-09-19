As the world watched Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral on Monday, Prince Harry arrived wearing his morning suit and military medals. He then processed behind his grandmother’s coffin as it moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her State Funeral service.

As has been an ongoing conversation throughout the official events surrounding the queen’s funeral, the Duke of Sussex was not permitted to wear his military uniform to the State Funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

His father, King Charles III, and older brother, Prince William, were both seen in their uniforms. Harry relinquished his honorary military titles in 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior members of the royal family. Originally, the duke was not allowed to wear his military uniform to this weekend’s vigil, but was later permitted.

In regard to his uniform, a spokesperson for Harry released a statement last week, saying, “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”