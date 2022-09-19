Click to share this via email

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked behind their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at her funeral on Monday.

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, were seen arriving with their mother Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Camilla, Queen Consort.

They then joined their father Prince William to take part in the procession as the Queen’s coffin was carried up the aisle of Westminster Abbey.

Their brother Prince Louis, 4, did not attend the funeral.

People around the world bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch on Monday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined U.S. President Joe Biden, former U.K. PM Boris Johnson, current U.K. PM Liz Truss and more to attend the ceremony.