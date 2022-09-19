Click to share this via email

Those attending Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday sang one of the hymns sung at the late monarch’s wedding to Prince Philip.

The Queen and Philip married at Westminster Abbey in 1947. He passed away at age 99 on April 9, 2021, before she died on September 8 at age 96.

“The Lord’s my shepherd, I’ll not want”, based on Psalm 23, was sung at both the Queen’s wedding and her funeral.

Words to the hymn include, “Yea, though I walk through death’s dark vale, yet will I fear none ill; for thou art with me, and thy rod and staff me comfort still.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined U.S. President Joe Biden, former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson, current U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss and more at Monday’s ceremony, bidding farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were among those walking behind their great-grandmother’s coffin as it was carried up the aisle of Westminster Abbey.

Their brother Prince Louis, 4, did not attend the funeral.