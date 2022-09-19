Like Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton also wore jewellery that once belonged to the Queen at her funeral on Monday.

The Princess of Wales honoured the late monarch by wearing two of her pieces; the Bahrain pearl drop-earrings and a stunning Japanese pearl choker necklace with a centre diamond clasp.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Includes Moving Tribute To Prince Philip

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton attend the Queen’s funeral. — Phil Noble/Pool/Shutterstock

According to People, the Queen wore the choker for a state banquet in Bangladesh in 1983, and she was gifted the earrings to celebrate her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

Kate wore both pieces to Philip’s funeral in April 2021, and the earrings to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Meghan Markle also paid tribute to the Queen by wearing the pearl and diamond drop-earrings that she gifted her during their first solo outing together in 2018.

Meghan and Kate arrived at the funeral without their husbands Princes Harry and William, who both participated in the procession alongside their father, King Charles III.

READ MORE: Prince George And Princess Charlotte Walk Behind The Queen’s Coffin At Funeral

The procession is taking the coffin from Westminster to Wellington Arch. From there the coffin will travel to nearby Windsor, England, where the State Hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George’s Chapel, the Queen’s final resting place.