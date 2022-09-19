King Charles III left a moving message for his late mother Queen Elizabeth II on her coffin Monday.

Charles was immediately crowned King after the Queen passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle at age 96.

He was among those walking behind the coffin as the world bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

A message left on the coffin by Charles read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

Charles was joined by members of the Royal Family, including his sons Princes William and Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew at Monday’s service.

Before the funeral, Charles shared a heartfelt statement.

“Over the last 10 days, my wife [Camilla] and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” he said. “In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen.”

King Charles added, “As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.”

The Queen will be laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where her husband Prince Philip is also buried.